From 'Frozen 2' to 'Joker': Movies encore in Hollywood

Child’s Play

After Pet Sematary (Stephen King’s horror novel that was adapted on screen in 1989), Chucky will send chills down the viewer’s spine in Child’s Play, after first doing the same in 1988. The sinister doll is all set to have a redux this year, with Mark Hamill lending his voice to it. Another plaything that will wreak a havoc is Annabelle in Annabelle Comes Home after 2014’s Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation (2017). There’s also the evil clown Pennywise in It: Chapter Two that the Losers’ Club must contend with in the sequel to the 2017 release.

After the third part of the Hellboy series was cancelled due to lack of funding, the original from 2004 is being remade as Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska will be seen in the third instalment of Charlie’s Angels that first released in 2000, followed by Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle in 2003. It’s been a 16-year gap and fans can’t wait! The untitled action-adventure comedy Jumanji sequel is all set to hit the screens this year after Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2018. Keanu Reeves returns as the super-assassin John Wick in John Wick 3: Chapter 3-Parabellum and has a bounty of $14 million on his head for killing a member of the international assassin’s guild.