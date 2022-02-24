From Adam West, Christian Bale to Robert Pattinson, actors to portray 'Batman' on screen

6/7

Christian Bale had set a new benchmark for the superhero. So, when the 'Gone Girl' star Ben Affleck was signed to play the role of Batman, it had received a mixed response from a few places. However, his stint with 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' was appricated. Ben went on to star in 'Suicide Squad' (2016), 'Justice League' (2017), and Zack Synder's Justice League (2021). However, after Justice League, Affleck decided to hang his cape, and his standalone film was cancelled. (Image source: Atharv Dixit Twitter)