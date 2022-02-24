From Adam West, Christian Bale to Robert Pattinson, actors to portray 'Batman' on screen

Before you watch Robert Pattison's 'The Batman,' let's take a look at actors who became the cape-crusader on-screen.
The fictional character of the vigilante superhero Batman has been one of the most iconic comic book characters. Time and again, several actors have played the role of orphaned billionaire Bruce Wayne aka Batman. So, let's jot down the artists who adapted the dark knight on screen.
1. Adam West
Actor Adam West popularised the on-screen adaptation with the 1966's the 'Batman' series. Owing to the success, Adam also made the character's first live-action film adaptation with 'Batman: The Movie.' (Image source: Living in the past Twitter)
2. Michael Keaton
After Adam West, Michael took the mantle of the superhero, and he gave two successful movies in the Batverse. Michael started with the 1989 'Batman' and it was followed by the 1992 sequel 'Batman Returns.' As per a few media reports, the actor is all set to step into bat shoes again with the movie 'Flash' (Image source: DC World Telugu, Ryan Twitter)
3. Val Kilmer
Reportedly it was said that Michael refused to be a part of the third instalment of the 'Batman' series. So, the director Joel Schumacher and 'Tombstone' actor Val Kilmer came together for 1995's 'Batman Forever.' The movie was not as successful as the previous ventures. (Image source: AvengerLars Twitter)
4. George Clooney
After Kilmer's vigilante-drama received a mixed reception, the handsome hunk George Clooney was roped in to don the cape. The 1997 'Batman and Robin' had the biggest names to pull in the audience, but the film was panned and was considered as a major disappointment at the box office. (Image source: DC Olympus, Now watching this movie Twitter)
5. Christian Bale
Master filmmaker Christopher Nolan was singed to revived the buried vigilant series, and he successfully churned the biggest and most successful trilogy on the cape-crusader. In Nolanverse, Christian Bale played the role of Bruce Wayne, and he proved his worth in, 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' and 'The Dark Knight Rises.' (Image source: Daniel Kisel Twitter)
6. Ben Affleck
Christian Bale had set a new benchmark for the superhero. So, when the 'Gone Girl' star Ben Affleck was signed to play the role of Batman, it had received a mixed response from a few places. However, his stint with 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' was appricated. Ben went on to star in 'Suicide Squad' (2016), 'Justice League' (2017), and Zack Synder's Justice League (2021). However, after Justice League, Affleck decided to hang his cape, and his standalone film was cancelled. (Image source: Atharv Dixit Twitter)
7. Robert Pattinson
After Affleck took an exit from the franchise, the producer went ahead with a fresh interpretation of Bruce Wayne, and the 'Twilight' star grabbed the titular role of superhero vigilante. 'The Batman' will release on 4 March. (Image source: Overgyx Twitter)