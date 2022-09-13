Emmy Awards 2022: Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Himesh Patel raise glam quotient

From Andrew Garfield to Alexandra Daddario, these stars raised the style quotient at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 12. It was a star-studded affair with actors such as Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, and Zendaya among others attending the awards night and raising the glam quotient. Here are some viral pictures from Emmys 2022. (All images: Emmys/Instagram)
1. Oscar Isaac and Andrew Garfield
The Marvel stars Oscar Isaac, who plays the titular character Moon Knight in the television series, and Andrew Garfield, who made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year, posed together for this photo which has now gone viral across the internet.
2. Zendaya
Zendaya, who won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her terrific performance in Euphoria, was seen in a black gown and amped up the style quotient at the gala night.
3. Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield, who was nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the crime drama miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, looked dapper in an all-white outfit.
4. Steve Martin and Martin Short
Steve Martin and Martin Short were both nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for their hilarious acts as Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam in the mystery-comedy drama series Only Murders In The Building.
5. Sandra Oh
Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for portraying British intelligence agent Eve Polastri in the spy thriller series Killing Eve, Sandra Oh raised the glam quotient in a purple jumpsuit.
6. Alexandra Daddario
The hot and sizzling actress Alexandra Daddario, who was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus, looked glamorous on the Emmys red carpet.
7. Himesh Patel
Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel, whose parents are Indian Gujarati born in Africa, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of Jeevan Chaudhary in Station Eleven.