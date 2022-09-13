Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Emmy Awards 2022: Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Himesh Patel raise glam quotient

From Andrew Garfield to Alexandra Daddario, these stars raised the style quotient at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 13, 2022, 09:21 AM IST

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 12. It was a star-studded affair with actors such as Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, and Zendaya among others attending the awards night and raising the glam quotient. Here are some viral pictures from Emmys 2022. (All images: Emmys/Instagram)

1. Oscar Isaac and Andrew Garfield

Oscar Isaac and Andrew Garfield
1/7

The Marvel stars Oscar Isaac, who plays the titular character Moon Knight in the television series, and Andrew Garfield, who made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year, posed together for this photo which has now gone viral across the internet.

2. Zendaya

Zendaya
2/7

Zendaya, who won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her terrific performance in Euphoria, was seen in a black gown and amped up the style quotient at the gala night.

3. Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield
3/7

Andrew Garfield, who was nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the crime drama miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, looked dapper in an all-white outfit.

4. Steve Martin and Martin Short

Steve Martin and Martin Short
4/7

Steve Martin and Martin Short were both nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for their hilarious acts as Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam in the mystery-comedy drama series Only Murders In The Building.

5. Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh
5/7

Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for portraying British intelligence agent Eve Polastri in the spy thriller series Killing Eve, Sandra Oh raised the glam quotient in a purple jumpsuit.

6. Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario
6/7

The hot and sizzling actress Alexandra Daddario, who was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus, looked glamorous on the Emmys red carpet.

7. Himesh Patel

Himesh Patel
7/7

Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel, whose parents are Indian Gujarati born in Africa, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of Jeevan Chaudhary in Station Eleven.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board 10, 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.