Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, other stars attend world premiere

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to release worldwide on May 6.

The much-anticipated Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness held its world premiere at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, May 2. The star-studded affair was attended by the film's cast and crew including actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizebeth Olson, Benedict Womb, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, and director Sam Raimi. Here are some dazzling pictures from the event. (All images: Marvel Studios/Instagram)