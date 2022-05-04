Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, other stars attend world premiere

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to release worldwide on May 6.
The much-anticipated Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness held its world premiere at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, May 2. The star-studded affair was attended by the film's cast and crew including actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizebeth Olson, Benedict Womb, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, and director Sam Raimi. Here are some dazzling pictures from the event. (All images: Marvel Studios/Instagram)
1. Benedict Cumberbatch
The Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrays the leading titular role in the film, attended the world premiere in a grey suit and he even signed autographs for the fans at the event.
2. Elizebeth Olsen
Portraying the character of Wanda Maximoff in the film, Elizabeth Olsen shined on the red carpet in an all-black outfit. Fans clicked selfies with the star as she happily posed for their cameras.
3. Benedict Wong
Benedict Wong reprises his role as Doctor Strange's mentor and friend Wong in the upcoming film touted to be the next biggest blockbuster at the global box office.
4. Xochitl Gomez
Making her Marvel debut with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Xochitl Gomez will be seen playing the character of America Chavez in the film.
5. Sam Raimi
Sam Raimi, who helmed the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, also makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the sequel of Doctor Strange.
6. Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster Doctor Strange which was widely appreciated for its visual effects.
7. Doctor Strange 2 cast
In this picture, the major cast members of the film can be seen posing for the cameras. One of the most highly awaited movies of 2022, it releases worldwide on May 6.