Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

SAG-AFTRA members will not be able to attend premieres, do interviews for completed work, go to awards shows, attend film festivals, or even promote projects on social media while the strike is in effect

  •  
  |
    •  
  • Jul 20, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists) declared its strike against the film and television industries last week, marking only the second time in Hollywood history that actors have joined writers on the picket lines.

According to the guidelines, SAG-AFTRA members will not be able to attend premieres, do interviews for completed work, go to awards shows, attend film festivals, or even promote projects on social media while the strike is in effect, reported Variety. More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began the strike in May, claiming they aren’t paid fairly in the streaming era. 

Meanwhile, let's take a look a the films that have halted their production temporarily due to strike: 

1. Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3
1/5

On July 14, Deadpool 3 cast and crew suspended their production and became one of the first major productions to join the protest.

 

 

2. Gladiator 2

Gladiator 2
2/5

The filming of Gladiator 2, directed by Ridley Scott, has been paused on July 12. 

3. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two
3/5

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two has also been halted due to the strike.  As per reports, the release date of the film will still be the same. 

4. Venom 3

Venom 3
4/5

 Venom 3 filming has also been stopped temporarily due to the strike.

 

5. Juror #2

Juror #2
5/5

The shooting of Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 starring Nicholas Hoult as Justin Kemp has also been paused. 

