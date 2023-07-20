Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists) declared its strike against the film and television industries last week, marking only the second time in Hollywood history that actors have joined writers on the picket lines.

According to the guidelines, SAG-AFTRA members will not be able to attend premieres, do interviews for completed work, go to awards shows, attend film festivals, or even promote projects on social media while the strike is in effect, reported Variety. More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began the strike in May, claiming they aren’t paid fairly in the streaming era.

Meanwhile, let's take a look a the films that have halted their production temporarily due to strike: