David Beckham-Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn marries actress Nicola Peltz

Former English professional footballer David Beckham, and, fashion designer-former 'Spice Girls' group member Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Miami on Saturday. Have a look at some of the stunning photos from the celebration.
1. Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz wedding photos
Model-chef Brooklyn Beckham and actor Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a ceremony in Miami on Saturday. Brooklyn, the eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer-former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham had announced engagement with the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actor on July 11, 2020.
2. Nicola Peltz's wedding dress
For her wedding trousseau, the 27-year-old bride opted for a creation by iconic Italian fashion house Valentino. While Brooklyn's sister Harper (10) was a bridesmaid, his 17-year-old brother Cruz served as the best man. From the bride's side, Nicola's grandmother was the maid of honour on the wedding day, which was largely a family affair.
3. Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz wedding venue
According to The Mirror, the nuptials were held at an oceanfront mansion in Miami, owned by Nicola's entrepreneur father, Nelson Peltz. Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2020.
4. Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz wedding vows
Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola swapped vows beneath a flower-garlanded chuppah (canopy) in a traditional Jewish ceremony that honoured the bride's Jewish heritage. Brooklyn too has Jewish roots as his father's maternal grandfather was Jewish.
5. Celebrities at the wedding
The ceremony was attended by actor Eva Longoria, model Isabela Grutman, Spice Girl Mel C, and tennis icon Serena Williams.