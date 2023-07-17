Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3052076
HomePhotos

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Several famous Hollywood stars watched the Wimbledon men's final in the Royal Box, and they were as excited, tensed, nervous, and happy as any other spectator.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 16, 2023, 11:59 PM IST

On July 16, thousands of Tennis fans flocked to Wimbledon for the last day of the men's final. Among them, were top Hollywood stars who enjoyed the nail-biting game from the Royal Box. Let's take a look at the pictures (Image source: Filmthusiast Instagram)

1. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt
1/6

Here's Brad Pitt enjoying the 14th day of The Championships. The Academy Award-winning actor was watching the game with acclaimed director Guy Ritchie. 

2. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz
2/6

Here's James Bond actor Daniel Craig with his wife, Black Swan, and The Mummy actress Rachel Weisz. Clearly, Daniel was on the edge of his seat during the game. His expression says it all. 

3. Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield and Ariana Grande

Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield and Ariana Grande
3/6

Actor Andrew Garfield attended the game and was seated next to the pop superstar Ariana Grande. Tom Hiddleston was also captured in his intense mode. 

4. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman
4/6

Here's Wolverine, aka Hugh Jackman watching the game seriously. Here's Wolverine, aka Hugh Jackman watching the game seriously. Hugh was spotted seating next to Novak Djokovic's family. He even tweeted in the support of Tennis star, "Beyond excited to be here to cheer on @DjokerNole!!! @Wimbledon Let’s goooooo."

5. Emma Watson

Emma Watson
5/6

Harry Potter star Emma Watson's expressions can give you a perfect summary of how a nail-biting tournament had unexpected moments.

6. Idris Elba

Idris Elba
6/6

Even the tough guy Idris Elba couldn't escape the thrill and unexpected nature of the tournament.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards
Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion
Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India
This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...
Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…’
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews