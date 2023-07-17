In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Several famous Hollywood stars watched the Wimbledon men's final in the Royal Box, and they were as excited, tensed, nervous, and happy as any other spectator.
On July 16, thousands of Tennis fans flocked to Wimbledon for the last day of the men's final. Among them, were top Hollywood stars who enjoyed the nail-biting game from the Royal Box. Let's take a look at the pictures (Image source: Filmthusiast Instagram)
1. Brad Pitt
Here's Brad Pitt enjoying the 14th day of The Championships. The Academy Award-winning actor was watching the game with acclaimed director Guy Ritchie.
2. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz
Here's James Bond actor Daniel Craig with his wife, Black Swan, and The Mummy actress Rachel Weisz. Clearly, Daniel was on the edge of his seat during the game. His expression says it all.
3. Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield and Ariana Grande
Actor Andrew Garfield attended the game and was seated next to the pop superstar Ariana Grande. Tom Hiddleston was also captured in his intense mode.
4. Hugh Jackman
Here's Wolverine, aka Hugh Jackman watching the game seriously. Here's Wolverine, aka Hugh Jackman watching the game seriously. Hugh was spotted seating next to Novak Djokovic's family. He even tweeted in the support of Tennis star, "Beyond excited to be here to cheer on @DjokerNole!!! @Wimbledon Let’s goooooo."
5. Emma Watson
Harry Potter star Emma Watson's expressions can give you a perfect summary of how a nail-biting tournament had unexpected moments.
6. Idris Elba
Even the tough guy Idris Elba couldn't escape the thrill and unexpected nature of the tournament.