Celebrity bromances in Hollywood
Quentin Tarantino’s forthcoming film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which recently premiered at the Cannes Film festival, has piqued the audience’s curiosity for more reasons than one. It not only highlights the sensational
murder of American actress and model Sharon Tate, which took place in 1969, but also brings together heavyweights Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio on the big screen. This is the first time the heartthrobs of millions are sharing screen space in a full-fledged feature film. Previously, they had starred in Martin Scorsese’s 2015 short film The Audition. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood chronicles the lives of a fading television actor (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt) in their pursuit of fame and success in Hollywood’s Golden Age.
As was evident from the press con at Cannes, the two superstars have developed a bromance. Brad was all praise for Leo and said, “It’s that thing of knowing you’ve got the best of the best on the opposite side of the table holding up the scene with you and there’s great relief in that.”
The latter returned the compliment, “Brad is not only a terrific actor, but he’s also a professional. I have to say it was incredibly easy working with him.”
It was apparent that the duo enjoyed collaborating with each other as Leo mentioned, “We forged, hopefully, a great cinematic bond in a film about our industry together.
1. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans
Few people know that the actors, who play Thor and Captain America on screen, share a great rapport off screen too. The duo first met a decade ago in a night club and hit it off immediately. Since then they have acted in the famous Avengers franchise. In fact, they grew so close during the making of the superhero films, that the makers were wary of them attending press cons together. Reason, that they would goof around a lot. In a recent magazine interview, Hemsworth even said, “With Chris Evans, I have a real brotherly bond. I think they wouldn’t pair us up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic.” Evans, on the other hand, is keen that he and his namesake should team up for a buddy comedy as their real friendship will reflect on reel.
2. Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal
The handsome heroes, who first met on the sets of sci-fi thriller Life (2017), forged a friendship for life. In order to tell their respective fans that they bond as brothers, Jake Facetimed his new best friend during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, catching Ryan while out on a family walk. The latter, on the other hand, couldn’t stop raving about the Velvet Buzzsaw star’s cooking skills, pointing out that he might be better than Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively.
3. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
The two actors have been friends since the age of 10. The duo even won an Oscar for Best Screen Writing for Good Will Hunting in 1998. They’re constantly cracking jokes at each other at award shows and their bromance even inspired an off-broadway play, Matt and Ben. Talking about their friendship, Ben has said, “I can’t tell you how valuable it is to have somebody who’s been through things with you, ups and downs, who knows what your life experience is like, who can identify with that.” Last year when the Triple Frontier actor had entered rehab to fight substance abuse, Damon was his pillar of strength helping him to succeed in his fight for sobriety. Reportedly, Ben’s ex-wife and the mother of his three kids, Jennifer Garner, was appreciative of Matt’s support.
4. Blake Shelton and Adam Levine
The Maroon 5 frontman’s recent announcement to leave The Voice after 16 seasons sent shockwaves among music fans. However, it seems he will be missed most by his rival judge Blake Shelton. Blake and Adam shared an unlikely friendship from the first season of the iconic reality television singing competition. The pair often traded barbed words as they fought to land the best contestants, but it was always clear that underneath it lay genuine friendship, respect and affection. In fact, they played to the gallery with their frequent hugs, kisses, inside jokes and even feeding each other fries in one instance. A few years ago when Adam had received his star on the Walk of Fame, Blake had delivered a sweet speech in which he said, “I’ve never had a more honest and loyal friend than Adam Levine.”
5. George Clooney and Brad Pitt
The two superstars hit it off when they starred together in Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (20040) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007). The duo’s friendship fizzled after Brad and Angelina settled down reportedly because Angie couldn’t see eye to eye with George’s wife, Amal. However, the duo grew close again after Brad split from the Maleficient actress. Reportedly, George stood by him through the painful separation. Later, the Vice actor even visited the Clooneys to see their twins – Ella and Alexander — a month after their birth.
6. Paul Newman and Robert Redford
This is easily one of the oldest bromances in Hollywood. The duo first starred together in the classic Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969) and followed it up with The Sting (1973). Their first collaboration saw the seasoned Paul teaming up with newcomer Robert. It was easy to presume that this might lead to ego hassles, especially since they had never met before filming. But on the contrary, the duo bonded over their love for their craft and cinema at large and became friends for life. The two great actors found on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship.