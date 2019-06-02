Celebrity bromances in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s forthcoming film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which recently premiered at the Cannes Film festival, has piqued the audience’s curiosity for more reasons than one. It not only highlights the sensational

murder of American actress and model Sharon Tate, which took place in 1969, but also brings together heavyweights Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio on the big screen. This is the first time the heartthrobs of millions are sharing screen space in a full-fledged feature film. Previously, they had starred in Martin Scorsese’s 2015 short film The Audition. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood chronicles the lives of a fading television actor (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt) in their pursuit of fame and success in Hollywood’s Golden Age.

As was evident from the press con at Cannes, the two superstars have developed a bromance. Brad was all praise for Leo and said, “It’s that thing of knowing you’ve got the best of the best on the opposite side of the table holding up the scene with you and there’s great relief in that.”

The latter returned the compliment, “Brad is not only a terrific actor, but he’s also a professional. I have to say it was incredibly easy working with him.”

It was apparent that the duo enjoyed collaborating with each other as Leo mentioned, “We forged, hopefully, a great cinematic bond in a film about our industry together.