Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards: Will Smith, Harvey Weinstein, and others

1 . Carmine Caridi

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In 2004, the Academy removed actor Carmine Caridi after he was found sharing Oscar movie screeners that are sent to members for voting. These screeners were later copied and circulated illegally. Caridi later admitted that he had violated the rules and said he did not blame the Academy for the decision. The American actor died in 2019 at 85 in Los Angelos following complications after a fall.