Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards: Will Smith, Harvey Weinstein, and others

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HOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Mar 15, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
1.Carmine Caridi
In 2004, the Academy removed actor Carmine Caridi after he was found sharing Oscar movie screeners that are sent to members for voting. These screeners were later copied and circulated illegally. Caridi later admitted that he had violated the rules and said he did not blame the Academy for the decision. The American actor died in 2019 at 85 in Los Angelos following complications after a fall.
2.Harvey Weinstein
Film producer Harvey Weinstein was expelled from the Academy in 2017 after more than 80 women accused him of sexual assault. The Academy strongly condemned his conduct and removed him from the organisation. Weinstein was later found guilty in court in separate cases and received prison sentences.
3.Bill Cosby
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was also removed from the Academy in 2018. The action came shortly after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a 2004 case. Although his conviction was later overturned in 2021, the Academy had already expelled him based on its standards of conduct.
4.Roman Polanski
Director Roman Polanski was expelled in 2018. Polanski had pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. He served time in jail but later left the United States before completing his sentence and has lived in Europe since then.
5.Adam Kimmel
Cinematographer Adam Kimmel was expelled in 2021 after reports revealed that he had past convictions related to sexual offences involving minors. The Academy said its membership system depends on honesty from members and sponsors about such information.
6.Will Smith
Actor Will Smith is the most recent person to face a ban from the Oscars ceremony. During the 2022 Academy Awards, Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Nearly two weeks later, the Academy announced that Smith would not be allowed to attend the Oscars or any Academy events for ten years. In response, Smith said, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."