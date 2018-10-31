10 lesser known facts you should know about Freddie Mercury before 'Bohemian Rhapsody' release

The Queen biopic is around the corner.
It’s been over 25 years since the death of lead singer and flamboyant frontman for Queen -- Freddie Mercury, yet the music lives on. Freddie redefined and transcended stereotypes, just as Queen’s music refuses to be slotted into any traditional genre. Perhaps that’s why the band is such a cross-generational, multicultural and global phenomenon.
Rami Malek & Co are ready for the release of the biopic. They are taking hold of microphone sticks, guitars, drums to take the audience on the journey of the band until the iconic Live Aid concert. Bohemian Rhapsody, a foot-stomping celebration of Queen’s music and lead singer Freddie Mercury’s extraordinary life is set to release in India on November 16. Before the movie comes out, here's a list of 10 things you ought to know about Freddie Mercury.
1. The Indian connect
Born Farrokh Bulsara, he spent his early years transitioning between Tanzania and India, which was then under the British rule. His family practiced Zoroastrianism. (Twentieth Century Fox)
2. Cat person
He was a cat lover and owned 10 cats. He dedicated his debut solo album 'Mr Bad Guy' to his cat. He said, "This album is dedicated to my cat Jerry. Also Tom, Oscar and Tiffany and all the cat lovers across the universe. Screw everybody else!"
3. Odd one out
Freddie nicknamed all but one of his friends and bandmates after women. He called Elton John 'Sharon', Rod Stewart 'Phyllis' and Queen guitarist Brian May 'Maggie'. He even had one for himself, 'Melina'. But he didn't give one to his base guitarist John Deacon who was considered too masculine in his eyes.
4. Unintentional promotion of Sex Pistols
A dentist appointment helped pave the way for Sex Pistols. Freddie cancelled an appearance on the TV show, 'Tonight With Bill Grundy,' to plug their new album, 'A Day At The Races.' The band cancelled as Mercury had his first dental appointment in 15 years. Their replacement was the Sex Pistols. And we all know what happened next.
5. What terminated collaboration with Michael Jackson
A llama interrupted Freddie's recording with Michael Jackson. In 1983, he was invited to Michael Jackson's home studio in California so they could work on a few tracks together. The King of Pop insisted on bringing his pet, a llama, to the studio. This was apparently not cool with Mercury who gave up the collaboration calling his manager complaining "Michael is bringing his pet llama into the studio! I've had enough, I want to get out."
6. Birth of iconic pose
Freddie created his trademark mic stand by accident. One time while performing a show early in Queen's career, his mic stand snapped mid-performance. Instead of replacing it, he carried on performing and continued to use it, even though it didn't have a bottom!
7. Teeth are the secret of majestic energy?
He had more teeth than usual! He had four extra teeth in the back of his mouth which pushed those at the front forward. He always refused to have his teeth fixed fearing it would negatively affect his singing.
8. Nobody knows Freddie
He was very shy. He said ' when I'm performing, I'm an extrovert but from inside I'm a completely different man. Queen drummer Roger Taylor once said, 'nobody knows Freddie'.
9. David Bowie's roadie
In April 1969 unknown singer-songwriter David Bowie played a lunchtime gig in the canteen at Ealing art school. Freddie helped carry Bowie's amp and helped build a makeshift stage for him out of canteen tables. Mercury never mentioned their first encounter when he worked with Bowie years later.
10. Mysterious, always
Only one person knows his final resting place. His remains were given to his former lover Mary Austin who kept it a secret. Freddie said, "I know exactly where I want to be buried but don't want anyone to know. I don't want anyone to dig me up. I want to rest in peace." As to this day, it still remains a mystery!