Oscars 2026 Academy Awards Live Updates: Ryan Coogler's Sinners creates history with 16 nods, Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another competes with 13 nominations

Oscars 2026 Awards Live Updates: Here is the winners list, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Picture and all major category winners from the 98th Academy Awards.

98th Academy Awards: Despite the ongoing attacks by the US and Israel on Iran and geopolitical turmoil, the 98th Academy Awards ceremony is hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Director Ryan Coogler’s Sinners created history by receiving the most nominations (16 nods) for a film ever, followed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another with 13 nominations.