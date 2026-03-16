Oscars 2026 Academy Awards Live Updates: Ryan Coogler's Sinners creates history with 16 nods, Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another competes with 13 nominations

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LPG Crisis Deepens: 75 cylinders seized, 3 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah over illegal hoarding, black-marketing charges

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes a jibe at death rumours, says, 'They say I'm what?'; Watch

BCCI felicitates India’s World Cup-winning teams at Naman awards 2026; Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana win Cricketer of the Year

Assam polls to affect IPL 2026 schedule? BCCI secretary gives BIG update on Rajasthan Royals’ matches

Iran security chief accuses 'Epstein Network' of plotting 9/11-style attack to blame Tehran, here's all you need to know

'Phone pakad, social media hata': Abhishek Sharma recalls advice from Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, Hardik Pandya amid poor form

Four-time ICC trophy winner Rohit Sharma backs India to win more titles: 'We have the momentum'

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'Phone pakad, social media hata': Abhishek Sharma recalls advice from Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, Hardik Pandya amid poor form

'Phone pakad, social media hata': Abhishek Sharma recalls advice from Suryakumar

Four-time ICC trophy winner Rohit Sharma backs India to win more titles: 'We have the momentum'

Four-time ICC trophy winner Rohit Sharma backs India to win more titles

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces AIIMS-style integrated institute, says 'super medical hub' planned

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces AIIMS-style integrated institute

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Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL 2026; From private pool to rooftop bar: See Pics

Step inside Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL

Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards: Will Smith, Harvey Weinstein, and others

Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards

Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner, two ex-wives, and more; Know about his 'less-known' daughter from first marriage

Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner

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Oscars 2026 Academy Awards Live Updates: Ryan Coogler's Sinners creates history with 16 nods, Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another competes with 13 nominations

Oscars 2026 Awards Live Updates: Here is the winners list, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Picture and all major category winners from the 98th Academy Awards.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 04:49 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Oscars 2026 Academy Awards Live Updates: Ryan Coogler's Sinners creates history with 16 nods, Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another competes with 13 nominations
The 98th Academy Awards
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98th Academy Awards: Despite the ongoing attacks by the US and Israel on Iran and geopolitical turmoil, the 98th Academy Awards ceremony is hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Director Ryan Coogler’s Sinners created history by receiving the most nominations (16 nods) for a film ever, followed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another with 13 nominations.

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  • 16 Mar 2026, 04:41 AM

    Conan O'Brien kickstarts the Oscars with his wit and sarcasm

    Popular comedian Conan O'Brien takes the centre stage and starts the Oscars with his impeccable comic timing, taking jibes at the US-Israel conflict, Ryan Coogler's Sinners' lead star Michael B. Jordan, and Leonardo DiCaprio, calling him the ultimate meme material. 

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LPG Crisis Deepens: 75 cylinders seized, 3 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah over illegal hoarding, black-marketing charges
LPG Crisis Deepens: 75 cylinders seized, 3 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes a jibe at death rumours, says, 'They say I'm what?'; Watch
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes a jibe at death rumours; Watch
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