Netflix faces backlash as it decides to re-release Titanic amid recent Titan submersible tragedy

Netflix has decided to re-release the Oscar-winning drama.

We all are familiar will James Cameron's Titanic starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Recently, streaming giant Netflix decided to re-release the iconic Hollywood movie. However, it seems like not all are happy with the film's re-release, especially just days after the unfortunate Titan submersible tragedy. For the unaware, the tourist submersible sank last week, leading to the death of five people onboard. The vessel was 13,000 feet underwater in an attempt to view the shipwreck of the passenger liner, Titanic. Discovered 75 years after the ship sank, the Titanic wreckage has been witnessed by less than 250 people to date.

People react to Titanic re-release

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to re-release the Oscar-winning drama. The 1997 movie will premiere on the streaming giant on July 1 in the U.S. and Canada.

In response to this, users expressed dismay on Twitter. While one user said that it was “terrifying” that Netflix already has a documentary on the Titanic sinking, another commented that it’s barely been a week since the Titan submersible accident and that the streaming giant was trying to “capitalize on this sub thing real quick.”

Other users said things like “bad timing” and “horrible.”

If reports are to be believed, Titanic was a part of Netflix’s July films list. Furthermore, it is being claimed that the licensing deals for the movie were also finalised way ahead of the airing date. For now, Titanic is available on Prime Video.

The Titanic tragedy

The Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in April 1912 after hitting an iceberg. Around 1,500 passengers and crew lost their lives in the accident. The wreckage of the ship was found back in 1985.

Titan submersible tragedy

The debris of the Titan submersible was found by a remotely operated vehicle about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic. British businessmen and adventurer Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman Dawood from Pakistan, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions lost their lives after the submersible met with the accident.