Tom Cruise reveals why Mission Impossible films are meant for cinema

One of the most bankable stars from Hollywood, Tom Cruise will next appear on the big screens with the spy thriller, 'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One'. Recently, the actor was quoted saying that he will always fight for ‘big theatres’ and the experience of collective viewing of movies. The statement was made during the premiere of the latest Mission Impossible installment in Rome.

Talking about the movie going experience, the Hollywood hunk revealed,

“My goal as a child was to make movies and travel the world. And not just be a tourist, but to work and live there, and understand their culture. You look at my movies, and I've had that, because of everyone who's enabled me and allowed me to entertain them. It's a privilege that I've never taken for granted. It's my passion to make movies. It's my passion to entertain you. And I'll always fight for big theatres and that kind of experience for everyone."

'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One' Rome premiere

If you are wondering why 'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One' was premiered in Rome first, Tom Crusie and Hayley Atwell filmed a crucial car chase sequence in Rome for the latest addition to the popular franchise. As a matter of fact, the yellow Fiat used during the scene was also showcased during the premiere of the drama. The actor even said that he has shot so many chase sequences in Rome till now that it surprises him that he is still welcomed in the city.

About Dead Reckoning Part One

For those who do not know, the film is the sequel to the 2018 outing, 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'. Dead Reckoning will be made in two parts. While part 1 will release on 12th July this year, the second part is expected to be out by June 2024. The project will feature Tom Cruise reprising his iconic character of Ethan Hunt in his next, along with Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Fraust, and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis. In addition to this, Hayley Atwell has also joined the ensemble cast of the franchise. She will be seen as Grace in the drama.