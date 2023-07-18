Headlines

Hollywood

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello headed for divorce after 7 years of marriage: Here’s what we know

If the sources close to the couple are to be believed, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello had been facing problems in their marriage for some time.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, one of the most admired couples in Hollywood, have decided to end their marriage after seven years. The couple has decided to part ways on amicable terms. According to an exclusive statement given to Page Six, the couple said they still love and care for each other. Nevertheless, they have requested privacy during this challenging time in their lives. However, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have not yet shared the news on social media. If the sources close to the couple are to be believed, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello had been facing problems in their marriage for some time.

Instagram clues for trouble in paradise

Fans love to keep a close eye on their beloved celebrities. Netizens have been noticing subtle hints of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s troubled relationship. For example, The Modern Family actress celebrated her birthday with friends in Italy without her husband. Additionally, Joe Manganiello’s simple birthday tribute to her also added fuel to speculations that all was not well with the two.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s relationship timeline

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello first met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. At the time, the actress was engaged to another man. Joe Manganiello asked for her phone number through their mutual friend, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, shortly after her breakup. Although the actress was initially reluctant, they had their first date in June 2014 and fell for each other almost instantly.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello got married in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. While the couple had been subjected to rumours and speculation throughout their marriage, they always seemed to have been going strong. As such, the news of their divorce has come as a surprise to their fans.

Sofía Vergara has a son named Manolo Gonzalez Vergara from her previous marriage.

