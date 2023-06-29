Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash for their latest Netflix idea: Deets inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have removed their remaining possessions from their UK home close to Windsor Castle.

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in for some fresh trouble. Most recently, they have been accused of copying their latest Netflix idea. Going by the reports, the Sussexes have been accused of taking their latest Netflix idea from a 2015 BBC adaptation. For those who do not know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently pitched the idea of making a feminist prequel of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations to the streaming giant. It is now being claimed that this idea is inspired by the BBC adaptation. Multiple adaptations are already available in the market that focus on Miss Havisham's character. The most recent example of this is the 2023 BBC series with Olivia Coleman.

One of the editors from The Dickensian was quoted saying to the MailOnline that another adaptation of Miss Havisham’s life will not be feminist. She revealed, “Making her a 'strong woman living in a patriarchal society' seems to invite us to watch a strong woman get broken, without what Dickens gives us: a sense that things can be righted, even if in only small ways and only for the next generation, at the end.”

However, this is not the first time that an idea of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been rejected by Netflix. Earlier, the couple brought the idea of a story similar to Emily in Paris but with a man in the lead, which was denied by the streaming giant. In addition to this, they further suggested a television show revolving around gay characters, just like Heartstoppers

Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have removed their remaining possessions from their UK home close to Windsor Castle. The move comes just weeks after the duke condemned his family in his memoir, Spare.

Confirming the same, Buckingham Palace stated, “We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here. Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.”