Nina Dobrev reflects on The Vampire Diaries and the fame she achieved: ‘It was pretty wild’

The Vampire Diaries focuses on a love triangle between Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), and two Vampire brothers, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley).

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

Who among us has not seen The Vampire Diaries featuring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder in the lead? The show spanning eight seasons revolves around a love triangle between Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), and two Vampiric brothers, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). When the actress initially joined the cast of the show, she did not think that the supernatural drama will become such a huge success. The actress graced the recent episode of The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM. During the interaction, she talked about the massive amount of fame brought about by her role in the hit series.

Nina Dobrev compared her experience of The Vampire Diaries with her teen show Degrassi. She was quoted saying, "I mean, it was pretty wild. I think I did have a little bit of a transition. I was lucky in that way because I was on a TV show in Canada from when I was 15 until 19, and it had some success, but not the level of success that 'Vampire Diaries' did. So I sort of gradually built up to that, I guess."

The Vampire Diaries fever continues

The show, which went on air back in 2009, concluded in 2017, but even today Nina Dobrev continues to encounter cult-like fans of the show. Sharing her experience, she revealed that nothing can prepare you for the thousands of people at Comic-Con that are still passionate and excited about The Vampire Diaries.

Although, for Nina Dobrev, the show was more than about just the fame as it turned out to be a transformative period of her life, during which she got a chance to not only learn about the industry but also about herself. She revealed, "Being on that show taught me so much. I was learning about myself," Dobrev shared. "I was growing up sort of in the public eye but also in Atlanta, which is really cool."

According to Nina Dobrev, she found normalcy in her life in Atlanta, away from work.

The Vampire Diaries also saw Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Michael Trevino as Tyler Lockwood, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo St. John.

