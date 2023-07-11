Headlines

Madonna shares health update after battling bacterial infection: ‘My focus is getting stronger’ — Check post

Madonna was recently hospitalised after developing a serious bacterial infection, leading to a multiple-day stay in the ICU. The singer took to social media to share a health update.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Singer Madonna was recently hospitalised after she developed a serious bacterial infection, leading to a multiple-day stay in the ICU. Ever since the news of her falling sick made it to social media, her fans and many of her colleagues and friends have been sending wishes for the Don't Tell Me singer. However, now it seems like the pop star is on her way to recovery. Madonna recently took to Instagram and dropped a long post, thanking everyone for showering her with love and positivity. The post also included what looks like a recent picture of the singer.

Madonna’s heartfelt post

Madonna’s post read, “Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”

Madonna added, “I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

 

Netizens react to Madonna's post

As was expected, netizens filled the comment section with get-well-soon messages.

One user wrote, “We love you so much you have never disappointed us.”

A second well-wisher shared, “Get better soon, can't wait to see you shine on stage. The world needs your bright light.”

A third comment read, “We’re just glad you’re taking the break and rest! No “Causing a Commotion” joking here. We just want you healthy and supported with love.”

Madonna postpones her tour

Madonna's Celebration Tour was supposed to commence on July 15 in Vancouver. This would have been followed by two shows in Seattle from July 18. Nevertheless, the singer had to push the tour after she developed a serious bacterial infection, forcing her to be hospitalised. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the latest update about the tour.

