Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid in an exclusive relationship? Here’s what we know so far

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly started dating shortly after the Titanic actor and model-actor Camila Morrone broke up after four years of being together.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

Fans wish to know everything related to their beloved stars — from professional commitments, to who they are dating, fans keep an eye out for everything. Recently, there were reports that actor Leonardo DiCaprio is back with model Gigi Hadid. The latest reports suggest that there might be something more serious between them. If reports are to be believed, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s on-again, off-again relationship might just grow into some serious. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were first reported to be in a relationship shortly after the Titanic actor and model-actor Camila Morrone broke up after four years of being in a relationship.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's relationship timeline

Adding fuel to the dating rumours, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were clicked together on many occasions recently. Now, it is being claimed that they might be in an exclusive relationship. A source told US Weekly that they are only seeing each other now. They are keeping it casual, and are in no hurry to label their relationship. The source further added that Leonardo DiCaprio wants to take it slow with Gigi Hadid as he feels this relationship holds potential.

In the meantime, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik parted ways in October 2022, and immediately after that, reports of the model dating Leonardo DiCaprio started circulating.

Back in November 2022, reports in the People suggested that Gigi Hadid was absolutely smitten with Leonardo DiCaprio. However, recently it was said that the couple has broken up. Although, soon, rumour mills claimed that the couple has decided to give their relationship another chance.

A source told US Weekly that the celebrity couple travel so often and hence feel it is best for them to keep their relationship fluid. They added that neither of the two wished to settle down at the moment.

Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship history

In the past, Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked with some top actresses and models. According to reports, he was in a relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell back in the 1990s. Following this, the Oscar winner dated Gisele Bundchen on and off between 1999 and 2005. When they broke up, he was linked to Israeli model Bar Refaeli. He is also believed to have dated actress Blake Lively and model Nina Agdal.

