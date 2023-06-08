Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid rekindling romance in London?

Rumours of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating started doing the rounds in September 2022.

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is once again making headlines for his personal life. According to recent rumours, he is said to be rekindling his romance with model and television personality Gigi Hadid. The alleged couple was photographed together at an upscale restaurant in London, capturing the attention of onlookers. Interestingly, this update comes shortly after Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted on a yacht with Meghan Roche. Those the unaware, Meghan Roche is friends with sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Spotted In London

Paparazzi captured Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid separately arriving at the same London restaurant within a few minutes of each other. Gigi looked stunning in a black sweater, black trousers, and a black trench coat. She completed her outfit of the day with black pumps, round sunglasses, and a messy bun.

On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio sported a black pair of jeans, a matching bomber jacket, white sneakers, a baseball cap, and a face mask. Interestingly, he was accompanied by his father George DiCaprio and stepmother Peggy Ann Farrar. However, it remains unknown whether the actor and his parents dined with Gigi Hadid.

According to a report from Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio and the Victoria's Secret model are also rumoured to be staying at the luxurious Chiltern Firehouse hotel in London.

Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid

Rumours about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating initially surfaced in September 2022. However, it was later speculated that the couple had parted ways as Gigi wanted to focus on her career and her daughter Khai.

The rumours about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid getting back together started gaining momentum after they both attended the recent Met Gala. Just a few days later, they were spotted leaving the New York City restaurant Ciprianis around the same time.

Now, only time will tell if these two make their alleged relationship public.