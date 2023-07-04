Kourtney Kardashian wishes to stay clear of drama with Kim Kardashian, says she ‘want to focus on family and brand’

There is some tension between the sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, after the former’s wedding with Travis Barker. (Credits: Instagram)

The eldest sibling of the Kardashian family, Kourtney Kardashian Barker will soon be embracing motherhood once again. The reality TV star and entrepreneur has decided to distance herself from all the family drama and focus entirely on her own life. As you might already know, there is some tension between the sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, after the former’s wedding with Travis Barker. Going by a source close to the family, Kourtney Kardashian does not wish to engage in any family drama anymore and believes she has more important things to focus on.

According to an inside source, “She has much more important focuses. She loves her business and brand. She feels very proud of Poosh. She doesn’t need her family, or sisters, to make money. She is very much enjoying doing her own thing. She would much rather focus on her brand than filming for the show.”

Kourtney Kardashian's newfound sense of purpose

If you are wondering where Kourtney Kardashian's newfound sense of purpose came from, it is all thanks to her pregnancy and her new marriage with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The celebrity couple recently treated their fans with a series of Instagram posts, revealing the gender of their unborn baby. For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going to have a baby boy.

In the meantime, a lot of drama has unfolded between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, especially due to the former's wedding ceremony in Italy. Kourtney claims that Kim Kardashian stole her thunder and used the wedding to promote her shapewear brand as SKIMS partnered with Dolce & Gabbana shortly after the nuptials. Dolce & Gabbana was responsible for styling the entire ceremony.

Talking about the same on their popular reality show, Kourtney Kardashian said, “It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and just having more competitive nature as sisters…I think that one time I’ve even slightly done anything that was similar to her was, like, hang some Christmas lights in my entry that were similar to hers. I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there’s no sense of loyalty. It’s almost like a greediness.”