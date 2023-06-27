Search icon
Kim Kardashian’s revelation: How her early encounter with the justice system shaped her life

Kim Kardashian acted as a support system for her boyfriend TJ Jackson during the entire proceedings of his mother Dee Dee Jackson's murder trial.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Kim Kardashian is also a lawyer by qualification. (Credits: Instagram)

Renowned reality television star Kim Kardashian stays in the limelight for her personal life. The stunner recently made a shocking revelation regarding her initial encounter with the criminal justice system. For the unversed, she is also a lawyer by qualification. During a recent interaction with the Italian Vogue, she revealed that she testified as a key witness in a murder trial at the very young age of 14. She further reflected on the turbulent environment of the 1990s Los Angeles.

Delores “Dee Dee” Jackson's shocking demise

As a teenager, by the hand of fate, Kim Kardashian found herself a part of a world that was far from suitable for a typical adolescent. The reality television star was in a relationship with TJ Jackson, son of Tito Jackson. During the same time, TJ Jackson's mother, Delores "Dee Dee" Jackson was found dead in a swimming pool back in 1994. The sudden passing of her boyfriend's mother got Kim Kardashian involved in a dreaded legal process. According to her, this early experience was instrumental in shaping her perspective on the legal system forever.

An unprecedented experience

Looking back at her experience with the murder trial, Kim Kardashian described the ordeal as “crazy.” When she was asked to testify against the accused in the case, the diva recalled what an emotional experience it was for her.

Kim Kardashian acted as a support system for her boyfriend during the entire proceedings of the case. She was seen attending every court date along with TJ Jackson. However, she did not have any clue that this early experience with the criminal justice system will leave such a strong impact on her.

The OJ Simpson's Trial

The Delores "Dee Dee" Jackson murder trial coincided with the OJ Simpson murder trial. While her father, Robert Kardashian was a part of OJ Simpson's defense team, Kim Kardashian found herself to be face to face with the complexities of the legal system from all fronts.

Parents on opposing sides

When Kim Kardashian appeared in the show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, with David Letterman back in 2020, she disclosed that as her mother Kris Jenner and her father Robert Kardashian were on opposing sides in the OJ Simpson case, and it took a major toll on her family.

