Kim Kardashian criticised for her parenting choices after her latest Instagram post: Deets inside

Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post shows her children, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, tucked in for the night, while North was missing from the picture.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is extremely active on social media. The mother of four is often under the lens of her parenting choices. Recently, she was once again subjected to criticism, and the reason was her Instagram post. The pictures dropped by Kim on the photo-sharing app showed her children sleeping. While Chicago, Saint, and Psalm were all tucked in for the night, North happened to be missing from the picture. Netizens claimed that sharing such intimate moments of her little ones was an invasion of the children's privacy. Insta users also argued that this also puts the kids in a vulnerable position without their consent.

The Kardashian-themed Reddit page saw a heated debate over Kim Kardashian’s latest social media update. While some were not happy with the public sharing of children's sleeping photos, others felt that it violates the privacy of the children, who are individuals deserving of it too.

Others claimed that these precious moments are best kept within the family and are not to be shared with millions on the internet.

Check the post here:

Kim Kardashian's parenting choices

However, this is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has been slammed for her choices as a mother. She was previously criticised for a TikTok video of her daughter North. Several eyebrows were raised as the kid was wearing heavy makeup in the video. Showing their concern, fans on Reddit said that a nine-year-old should not be wearing so much makeup. Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have often said that North is too young for some of the looks she dons.

The balloon controversy

Kim Kardashian’s parenting choices also became a topic of debate after her son Psalm's lavish birthday bash in May this year. The firefighters-themed birthday celebration saw numerous decorative balloons. After seeing the sneak peeks of the party on the internet, some were quick to point out that the excessive use of balloons is not good given the global helium shortage. They even slammed Kim for wasting helium when it happens to be such an essential resource in the medical fraternity.