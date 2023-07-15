Kim Kardashian criticised for her parenting choices after her latest Instagram post: Deets inside

Headlines

'Stones were pelted at our bus': Shahid Afridi makes shocking claim, backs Pakistan touring India for ODI World Cup

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

Delhi: Massive fire at DCM building in Barakhamba

Aurangzeb to Akbar: Most powerful Mughal emperors

10 exercises, yoga poses to remove arm fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

DNA: Jawan On Duty Appeals To Save Family, Alleges Wife Assaulted In Tamil Nadu

WTC Final: All about Dukes cricket ball to be used in Ind vs Aus final & how it is different from SG

Average global temperature continues to break record highs | Climate Change | Weather

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

Hollywood

Kim Kardashian criticised for her parenting choices after her latest Instagram post: Deets inside

Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post shows her children, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, tucked in for the night, while North was missing from the picture.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is extremely active on social media. The mother of four is often under the lens of her parenting choices. Recently, she was once again subjected to criticism, and the reason was her Instagram post. The pictures dropped by Kim on the photo-sharing app showed her children sleeping. While Chicago, Saint, and Psalm were all tucked in for the night, North happened to be missing from the picture. Netizens claimed that sharing such intimate moments of her little ones was an invasion of the children's privacy. Insta users also argued that this also puts the kids in a vulnerable position without their consent.

The Kardashian-themed Reddit page saw a heated debate over Kim Kardashian’s latest social media update. While some were not happy with the public sharing of children's sleeping photos, others felt that it violates the privacy of the children, who are individuals deserving of it too.

Others claimed that these precious moments are best kept within the family and are not to be shared with millions on the internet.

Kim Kardashian's parenting choices

However, this is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has been slammed for her choices as a mother. She was previously criticised for a TikTok video of her daughter North. Several eyebrows were raised as the kid was wearing heavy makeup in the video. Showing their concern, fans on Reddit said that a nine-year-old should not be wearing so much makeup. Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have often said that North is too young for some of the looks she dons.

The balloon controversy

Kim Kardashian’s parenting choices also became a topic of debate after her son Psalm's lavish birthday bash in May this year. The firefighters-themed birthday celebration saw numerous decorative balloons. After seeing the sneak peeks of the party on the internet, some were quick to point out that the excessive use of balloons is not good given the global helium shortage. They even slammed Kim for wasting helium when it happens to be such an essential resource in the medical fraternity.

