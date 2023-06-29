Kim Kardashian breaks down while talking about ex-husband Kanye West: ‘He’s so different from the person I married’

Speaking to Vogue Italia, Kim Kardashian opened up about her struggle to re-discover herself post her divorce from Kanye West. (Credits: Instagram)

It seems like the latest episode of the reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is going to be a rollercoaster ride. The initial preview of the episode shows Kim Kardashian pouring her heart out in front of her sister, Khloé Kardashian, about her ex-husband, Kanye West. When Khloé Kardashian asked her sister if she was doing okay, Kim Kardashian broke down and said, "I'm not okay!" As tears streamed down her face, a distressed Kim Kardashian sobbed on her sister's shoulders saying, "I just can't". In an emotional moment, the reality star confessed the way she now felt about her ex-husband.

Kim Kardashian told Khloe Kardashian, "He's so different from the person I married. That's the person I loved and remember. I'd do anything to have that person back."

Meanwhile, during a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she opened up about Kanye West's erratic behaviour, like social media attacks against her near and dear ones. She could be heard saying, "It's heartbreaking to see someone you truly loved and built a family with become so different."

Kim Kardashian's struggle to re-discover herself

Speaking to Vogue Italia, Kim Kardashian opened up about her struggle to re-discover herself post her divorce from Kanye West. "Sometimes I feel like if he hits rock bottom, that's his own path to figure out. I used to reach out to everyone behind his back, telling them it'll be okay, giving him another chance. But I just don't have that energy anymore,” she said.

She added, "I feel like a whole new person. My previous confidence relied heavily on having a partner whose opinion I valued. But now, I'm at a point where I want to do what's right for me."

The reality star stays in the news not just for her professional commitments but also due to her personal life.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got into a relationship back in 2011. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter North, in 2013. They exchanged wedding vows in 2014 and then became parents to three more children — Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — through surrogacy. However, the couple decided to part ways in March 2022 after six years of marriage.