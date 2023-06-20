Jennifer Lopez trolled for her Father's Day post featuring hubby Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez for posted a shirtless picture of Ben Affleck during Father's Day. (Credits: Instagram)

Commemorating Father's Day this year on June 18, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and dropped a shirtless picture of her husband Ben Affleck, "Daddy Appreciation Post...Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know." However, it looks like the post did not go down well with Instagram users. People filled the comments section with negative remarks. They trolled Jennifer Lopez for posting a shirtless picture of Ben Affleck during Father's Day.

The post further included a video in which Jennifer Lopez can be heard saying, "He's honestly the best dad I have ever seen. He is so involved, you know he teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes."

Jennifer Lopez gets mercilessly trolled

A harsh comment by a user read, "What about a post for your kids' actual dad rather than your husband!", "Why would you post a shower pic of your husband? That’s appreciating him as a dad? Weird. Lol."

"So no pics of him and his kids? Just thirst traps and selfies with the two of you. Weird choice for a Father's Day post", an account wrote.

"How about giving a shout out to your kids' actual father instead of all your fill-in men that you’ve had in and out of those poor kids' lives?", an individual asked.

"So…none of these pics on the post had him with his kids. There is something wrong with that…me thinks JLo doth protest too much on Ben’s behalf. Where’s the frickin’ evidence? This post is actually ridiculous!", a person noted.

"Have you lost your mind? He has kids. What daughter wants to see her dad half naked? Learn that some things are best kept privately. You don’t have to show the world your man half naked. Have some self respect," a comment read.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck initially got together back in 2002. The couple even got engaged at the time. Later in 2004, they decided to go their separate ways due to unknown reasons. Seventeen years later, they reconnected and finally took the plunge in 2022. The duo has five children from their previous relationships. Ben Affleck is the father to three kids with Jennifer Garner- Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez has twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony.