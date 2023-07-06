Search icon
Daniel Radcliffe says he’s not a part of HBO’s Harry Potter reboot series: ‘I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way

While the seven Harry Potter books have sold more than 600 million copies across the world, the movies featuring Daniel Radcliffe managed to make around $7.7 billion between 2001 and 2011.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner Erin Darke recently welcomed their first child.

We all are familiar with the popular Harry Potter films featuring Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role. Recently, fans were eagerly hoping to see the actor in the iconic role once more in the Harry Potter series reboot on HBO Max. However, the actor put these speculations to rest during a recent interview with Comicbook.com. Daniel Redcliffe claimed that the new show does not require him. He wished the team “all the luck” and said that he was very excited “to have that torch passed.” For those unaware, the new series was announced in April this year as part of HBO's Max services plans.

What Daniel said about HBO's Harry Potter reboot

Talking to the portal, Daniel Radcliffe was quoted as saying, “My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So, I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

More than 600 million copies have been sold worldwide of the Harry Potter books. The cinematic adaptations of these books featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint minted approximately $7.7 billion from across the globe between 2001 and 2011.

About the Harry Potter reboot series

The forthcoming Harry Potter reboot series is likely to have a totally different cast from the earlier Harry Potter movies. It is believed that every season of the show will be devoted to one of JK Rowling's books. The makers plan to take the series over 10 years. It might also be exciting to know that the Harry Potter writer, JK Rowling has been roped in as one of the executive producers on the show. Talking about the subject, she said, “I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series.”

Daniel Radcliffe embraces fatherhood

On the personal front, Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner Erin Darke recently welcomed their first child. They have been together for more than a decade and sparked dating rumours after they worked together in the 2013 outing, Kill Your Darlings.

