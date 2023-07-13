Daniel Radcliffe hopes Harry Potter Reboot series is able to please fans: ‘People that were angry about things…’

Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he hopes that the Harry Potter Reboot television series can please the fans who were not happy with the earlier movies in the franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for his role as Harry Potter in the cinematic adaptations of J K Rowling's books. While he has not played the character for quite some time now, he remains the face of the franchise. Now that makers are coming up with the television series, Harry Potter Reboot, it was assumed that Daniel Radcliffe will be a part of the core cast, However, the actor made it clear that that will not be the case. The news garnered mixed reactions from fans. Now, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he hopes that the new TV series can please the fans who were not happy with the earlier movies.

Speaking to Variety, Daniel Radcliffe talked about the forthcoming Harry Potter show. Spilling his excitement about the series, he was quoted as saying, “I’ll be able to enjoy it with everyone else possibly, with a slightly different perspective. It’s a nice thing that a whole new generation is going to get introduced to the stories in a new way.”

Daniel Radcliffe further hoped that the show can impress the Harry Potter fans who were disappointed by the recent outings in the franchise, “They’ll see it as a TV series, so they’ll probably have time to go into all the things. So for the people that were angry about things that were cut from the film, hopefully, they will finally be able to see the full version they wanted.”

Daniel Radcliffe was seen playing the title role in all eight movies based on J.K. Rowling’s novels. He first appeared in the role back in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and has been the face of the franchise ever since.

Harry Potter Reboot is likely to premiere on HBO Max by 2025 or 2026. While the cast has not been unveiled till now, the announcement suggests that the first season will be based on the first installment of J K Rowling's book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.