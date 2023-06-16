Chris Hemsworth Denies claims of his retirement after Alzheimer’s scare

Chris Hemsworth was diagnosed with two copies of the APOE4 gene.

The fans of Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth were left in shock last year after the actor disclosed that he had been diagnosed with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease. This revelation came during his document series, Limitless. During the series, the star went through gene testing. Nevertheless, Chris Hemsworth cleared the air on his health update stating that the reports around the initial diagnosis were blown out of proportion.

Chris Hemsworth's health diagnosis

Chris Hemsworth was diagnosed with having not one, but two copies of the APOE4 gene. The extra gene present in the body will make it 10 times more likely for the actor to develop Alzheimer’s in the future. The actor's grandfather also suffers from the same health issue.

Chris Hemsworth says media coverage around his diagnosis ‘overdramatised’

During an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, the Thor actor opened up about his initial reaction to the diagnosis. Chris Hemsworth said, “Oh wow, none of us are invincible,” after finding out about the report. This also made him realise that he needed to slow down and focus on experiencing this moment now before these years pass by.

The star disclosed that the reports of his retirement were overdramatised. He expanded on the matter saying that he just wished to take some time off as he was exhausted after working on one project after the other. However, Chris Hemsworth did add that his Alzheimer’s diagnosis was a factor in his decision to go on a break. Nevertheless, the two headlines were wrongfully joined together, leading to the rumours that he will be retiring from acting because of his medical condition.

Chris Hemsworth on what changed after the diagnosis

The Ghostbusters star was quoted as saying that he wants to focus on his family now instead of work as he gets older. He said, “My kids are in school, and they’re of the age where it’s not as easy to upheave their life and travel across the world.”

Chris Hemsworth tied the knot with the Fast Five star Elsa Pataky in 2010. The star is now a father to daughter India and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.