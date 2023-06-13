Amber Heard to make first major public appearance since Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard will be making her first major public appearance soon.

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has been away from the limelight ever since she lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. She has shifted to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, and has even sold her residence in California. As per reports, Amber Heard wished to raise her daughter away from the spotlight and hence decided to relocate.

During an interaction with the Spanish paparazzi, the actress revealed that she is not quitting Hollywood. She added that she even has some projects in the making. Now, the latest buzz suggests that Amber Heard will be making her first major public appearance soon.

Amber Heard's First Major Public Appearance Since Defamation Case

If the reports are to be believed, the “Aquaman” actress will be making a red-carpet appearance at the prestigious 69th Taormina Film Festival. She will be there for her movie “In The Fire.” Helmed by Conor Allyn, the project will also star Eduardo Noriego.

As per a report in the Deadline, “In The Fire” will be premiered at the festival on June 24. The diva will reportedly accompany Conor Allyn and Eduardo Noriego on the red carpet. For the unversed, “The Drive Angry” star will be seen as a psychiatrist in her next. Touted to be a supernatural thriller, it has been set in 1899. The movie will revolve around a dedicated psychiatrist, who is keen to help a troubled child at a time when mental health was not taken seriously.

Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp won the much-publicised defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial came to an end in June 2022 and the jury asked the actress to pay the actor $10 million as compensatory damages and $350,000 as punitive damages. On the other hand, Amber Heard was paid $2 million as the jury found that she was defamed by one of the opposing lawyers.

Johnny Depp recently played the lead in the French drama, “Jeanne du Barry.” The movie marked his return to the big screens after a gap of three years.