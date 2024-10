Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 US Presidential Race | Donald Trump | US Presidential Elections 2024

Joe Biden has withdrawn from the US presidential race, citing Democratic concerns about his mental acuity and ability to defeat Trump. This decision, coming just four months before the American polls, has disrupted the White House race. Following a shaky debate with Trump in late June, Biden faced weeks of intense pressure from within his party. In a poignant social media statement, he expressed that serving as president had been the greatest honor of his life.