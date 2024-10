“I accept your…” US Vice President Kamala Harris accepts US presidential nomination

Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic presidential nomination, pledging to be a unifying force for the nation. She emphasizes the opportunity to move beyond past divisions and chart a new path forward, promising to prioritize country over party and personal interests. Harris vows to uphold core American principles, including the rule of law, fair elections, and peaceful transfer of power, and to be a president for all Americans, earning their trust and confidence. Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic party nomination for US President she said, "I accept your nomination to be President of the United States of America. And with this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward...I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to put country above party and self, to hold sacred America's fundamental principles from the rule of law to free and fair elections to the peaceful transfer of power."