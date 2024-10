Former US President Donald Trump Warned Iran Amid Israel-Iran Conflicts Says ‘Hit Nuclear First’

Former US Prez Donald Trump talked up a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities amid the Israel-Iran war. This comes amid Israel's plan to target Iranian oil bases in its response to Iran's ballistic missile attacks on Oct 01. Addressing a rally in North Carolina, Trump said, “That's the thing you want to hit…” referring to Iran’s Nuclear sites. Notably, on Oct 04, Joe Biden declined “public negotiation” on Israel's stance to target Iranian oil bases.