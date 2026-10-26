140 km की रफ्तार से चलेंगी हवाएं, 6 लाख लोगों पर असर... बंगाल की खाड़ी से निकला 'अर्नब' 10 राज्यों में मचाएगा तबाही!

बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर बना गहरा दबाव अब एक ताकतवर तूफान में बदल चुका है. मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने बताया गया है कि चक्रवात 'अर्नब' 28 अक्टूबर 2026 की सुबह आंध्र प्रदेश और यानम के तट पर बापटला और विशाखापत्तनम के आसपास टकरा सकता है.

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि 26 अक्टूबर की आधी रात तक ये गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान बना और 27 अक्टूबर को ये और भी ज्यादा खतरनाक चक्रवात में तब्दील हो सकता है. 26 अक्टूबर को सुबह 5:30 बजे ये तूफान ओडिशा के गोपालपुर से लगभग 610 किलोमीटर दक्षिण-पूर्व में और विशाखापत्तनम से 650 किलोमीटर पूर्व-दक्षिण-पूर्व में बंगाल की खाड़ी के मध्य में मौजूद था.

ये तूफान जब तट के करीब पहुंचेगा, तब हवा की रफ्तार 115 से 125 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा तक रहेगी. बीच-बीच में हवा के तेज झोंके 140 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार भी छू सकते हैं. मौसम विभाग ने आंध्र प्रदेश और दक्षिण ओडिशा के लिए रेड अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है.

तूफान के बड़े खतरे को देखते हुए आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार ने तटीय जिलों के लगभग 6 लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली है. मौसम विभाग ने मछुआरों को 29 अक्टूबर तक समंदर में उतरने से मना किया है. राहत और बचाव काम के लिए 60 रेस्क्यू टीमों की तैनाती की जा रही है. खतरे को देखते हुए ओडिशा के 6 जिलों में 28 और 29 अक्टूबर को स्कूल और कॉलेज बंद रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं.

तमिलनाडु में भी पिछले तीन दिनों से लगातार भारी बारिश हो रही है. अरनी के भास्कर नगर इलाके में सड़कों और घरों में पानी भर जाने से लोग फंस गए हैं. पहाड़ी इलाके कोडाइकनाल में पर्यटकों के जाने पर रोक लगा दी गई है.

इस चक्रवाती तूफान का नाम 'अर्नब' पड़ोसी देश बांग्लादेश ने दिया है. उत्तर हिंद महासागर में उठने वाले तूफानों के नाम तय करने के लिए 13 देशों ने मिलकर 169 नामों की एक आधिकारिक सूची बनाई है. इन 13 देशों में भारत, बांग्लादेश, ईरान, मालदीव, म्यांमार, ओमान, पाकिस्तान, कतर, सऊदी अरब, श्रीलंका, थाईलैंड, यूएई और यमन शामिल हैं. हर देश ने 13 नाम दिए हैं.

अप्रैल 2020 में अपनाई गई इस सूची के हिसाब से तय क्रम में हर नए तूफान को नाम दिया जाता है. बंगाली भाषा में 'अर्नब' शब्द का मतलब समुद्र या महासागर होता है. हालांकि भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) की सूची में इसका उच्चारण 'ओरनब' लिखा गया है. भारत में तूफानों का नामकरण नई दिल्ली में मौजूद क्षेत्रीय विशेषीकृत मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र (RSMC) करता है.

इसरो की सैटेलाइट तस्वीरों में बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर बादलों का एक बड़ा और गोल घेरा घूमता दिख रहा है. तस्वीरों में तूफान के बीच का केंद्र भी साफ नजर आ रहा है. इसरो के अनुसार ये तूफान काफी तेजी से ताकतवर हो रहा है.

इस चक्रवात के कारण आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा, छत्तीसगढ़ और तेलंगाना में 28 अक्टूबर को भारी बारिश का रेड अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. वहीं झारखंड में ऑरेंज अलर्ट और बंगाल, मध्य प्रदेश, विदर्भ, कर्नाटक व पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में बारिश का येलो अलर्ट है. इस दौरान तटीय इलाकों में तेज हवाओं से पेड़ गिरने, बिजली के पोल टूटने और कच्चे मकानों को नुकसान पहुंचने का बड़ा खतरा बना हुआ है.

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी ! मुख्य बिंदु आने वाले चक्रवाती तूफान "अर्नब" के प्रभाव के कारण, 27 और 28 तारीख को तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश और यनम में; 28 तारीख को ओडिशा में; 28 और 29 तारीख को छत्तीसगढ़ में; और 29 तारीख को पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में कहीं-कहीं बहुत भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है। इसके अलावा, 27 और 29 तारीख को ओडिशा में; 28 तारीख को विदर्भ और तेलंगाना में; 30 तारीख को पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश और पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में; 29 तारीख को झारखंड में; तथा 29 और 30 अक्टूबर, 2026 को बिहार में कहीं-कहीं भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है। Highlights Under the influence of impending Cyclonic Storm“Arnab”, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 27th & 28th, over Odisha on 28th and over Chhattisgarh on 28th & 29th, East Uttar Pradesh on 29th; isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 27th & 29th, over Vidarbha & Telangana on 28th, over East Madhya Pradesh, over East Uttar Pradesh on 30th, over Jharkhand on 29th and over Bihar on 29th and 30th October, 2026. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th October-1st November; Kerala & Mahe during 27th October-1st November; Lakshadweep on 27th October and on 1st November; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 28th October-1st November; North Interior Karnataka during 29th October-1st November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 26th October and during 30th October-1st November; Telangana on 27th October and during 29th October-1st November. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep on 26th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th-29th October; Telangana on 28th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 80-90 kmph) likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th-28th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 26th October and on 29th October; Rayalaseema during 27th-28th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep on 26th October; North Interior Karnataka on 29th October; South Interior Karnataka on 28th October; Rayalaseema on 26th October and on 29th October; Telangana on 27th October and during 29th-30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th-27th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe on 26th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 29th October; Telangana on 27th October and on 29th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 26th October. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th-28th October; Telangana on 28th October. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Telangana on 28th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over North Interior Karnataka during 28th-29th October; South Interior Karnataka during 27th-28th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 26th-29th October. East India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 26th October-1st November; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 29th-30th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th October; Jharkhand during 28th-30th October; Bihar during 29th-31st October; Odisha during 27th30th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 28th October and during 31st October-1st November; Gangetic West Bengal on 27th October and during 30th October-1st November; Jharkhand on 27th October and during 31st October-1st November; Bihar on 28th October and on 1st November; Odisha on 26th October and during 31st October-1st November. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 26th-27th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th October; Jharkhand on 30th October; Bihar during 28th-31st October; Odisha on 27th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 28th-29th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 29th-31st October; Gangetic West Bengal on 27th October and on 30th October; Jharkhand on 27th October; Bihar on 1st November. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 26th October and on 29th October; SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 29th-30th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th October; Jharkhand on 28th October and on 30th October; Bihar on 31st October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Jharkhand and Odisha on 29th October; Bihar during 29th-30th October. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Odisha during 27th-28th October. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph) likely over Odisha on 28th October. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Jharkhand during 28th29th October; Odisha on 29th October. Northwest India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad during 29th-30th October; Uttarakhand during 28th October-1st November. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 28th-31st October; East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during 29th-31st October; East Uttar Pradesh on 28th October and during 31st October-1st November; West Rajasthan during 29th-30th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 30th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Uttarakhand during 29th-30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 31st October; East Rajasthan on 30th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th October; East Uttar Pradesh on 28th October; East Rajasthan on 29th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Himachal Pradesh during 29th-30th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand on 30th October; East Uttar Pradesh on 31st October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 28th-31st October; East Madhya Pradesh on 27th October and during 31st October-1st November; Vidarbha on 27th October and during 30th31st October; Chhattisgarh on 28th October and during 31st October-1st November. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 28th-30th October; Vidarbha during 28th-29th October; Chhattisgarh during 29th-30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 28th-30th October; Vidarbha during 28th-29th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 28th-31st October; East Madhya Pradesh on 27th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Vidarbha on 27th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 28th October and on 30th October; Vidarbha on 29th October; Chhattisgarh on 27th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 29th October; Vidarbha on 28th October. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh during 28th-29th October. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Chhattisgarh during 27th-29th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 30th October-1st November; Assam & Meghalaya during 27th October-1st November; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 26th October1st November. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 27th-29th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 26th-29th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 30th October-1st November; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 28th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during 28th30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa on 29th October; Madhya Maharashtra during 28th-30th October. 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