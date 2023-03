Worms Rain: चीन में हो रही खतरनाक कीड़ों की बारिश, छाता लेकर बाहर निकल रहे लोग, वजह क्या है?

Fake News!The things that fall from poplar trees in spring are not caterpillars, but inflorescences of poplar trees. When poplar flower spikes start to fall, it means that they are about to bloom.

春天从杨树上掉落的东西不是毛毛虫,而是杨树花序,杨树花穗开始掉落后,说明要开花了。 pic.twitter.com/8FLy4CV3D6