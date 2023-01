Viral News: तीन बाइक पर सवार थे 14 लड़के, सड़क पर मचाया हुड़दंग, प्रशासन ने लिया सख्त एक्शन

UP | In a viral video, 14 people were seen riding 3 bikes - 6 on one and 4 each on 2 two others - in the Deorania PS area of Bareilly.



SSP Bareilly Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia says, "Once the information was received, the bikes were seized. Further action is being taken." (10.01) pic.twitter.com/APBbNs4kVi