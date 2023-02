Factcheck: 1 लाख से ज्यादा सरकारी टीचर्स की भर्ती कर रही ये वेबसाइट, जानिए सरकार ने दी क्या चेतावनी

A #Fake website, 'https://t.co/jkpggN6Inv' posing as the official website of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is claiming to provide jobs for various posts.#PIBFactCheck



▶️This website is not associated with the Govt. of India



▶️For authentic info, visit: https://t.co/pCjN1ZGIMW pic.twitter.com/6ixWAd1rBC