IND vs SA: वो आए और गए... टीम इंडिया की बल्लेबाजी देख निकले फैंस की आंखों से आंसू

⚪️ LOVING THIS LUNGI



That's 4 for LUNGI!!!!!! Pandya goes for the pull and Rabada takes another brilliant catch int he deep



🇮🇳 India 49/5 after 8.3 overs



🗒 Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#INDvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt