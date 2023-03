World Boxing Championship 2023: निकहत के बाद लवलीना के पंच से भी बरसा सोना, भारत ने जीते कुल 4 गोल्ड 

Another ‘close encounter of the Gold kind!’ 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 🥇 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 🇮🇳 No need now just to talk about woman-power. It was all on display at the IBA Women’s World Cup. 💪🏽



TOKYO OLYMPIC MEDALIST LOVLINA BORGOHAIN beat Caitlin Parker of pic.twitter.com/GeEsYvd628…