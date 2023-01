IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill का रौद्र रूप, एक ही ओवर में 4,0,4,4,6,4 लगाकर किया तेज गेंदबाज का करियर खत्म?

Fifty and going strong!



Excellent half-century from @ShubmanGill 👌👌



1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ comes up as well for the opening wicket.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ojTz5Rqp9H#INDvNZ | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/3Ygz7ZIkHI