Sanju Samson को नहीं मिली प्लेइंग 11 में जगह तो फैंस ने Pant को बनाया निशाना, कहा- क्या मजाक चल रहा है

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: माउंट मॉन्गानुई में खेले जा रहे दूसरे टी20 मुकाबले में भारत की प्लेइंग 11 में संजु सैमसन को जगह नहीं मिली, जिससे फैंस नाराज हो गए.

डीएनए हिंदी: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (IND vs NZ) के बीच टी20 सीरीज का दूसरा मुकाबला माउंट मॉन्गानुई के बेय ओवल में खेले जा रहा है. न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियमसन ने टॉस जीता और पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया. हार्दिक पंड्या (Hardik Pandya) की कप्तानी में खेल रही टीम इंडिया की आज की प्लेइंग 11 में न संजु सैमसन (Sanju Samson) का नाम था और न ही शुभमन गिल का. 28 साल के हो चुके संजु ने भारत के लिए सिर्फ 16 टी20 मुकाबले खेले हैं और 296 रन बना सके हैं. हालांकि उन्होंने पिछले IPL में धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन किया था और अपनी टीम Rajasthan Royals को फाइनल तक भी ले गए थे.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Rishabh Pant ने बना डाला T20I का शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, MS Dhoni और धवन भी शामिल

दूसरे टी20 मुकाबले में संजु सैमसन को प्लेइंग 11 में शामिल न किए जाने से भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के फैंस का गुस्सा फुट पड़ा. इसके बाद जब पंत 13 गेंद का सामना करने के बाद सिर्फ 6 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए तो उन्होंने पंत की क्लास लगा दी और कप्तान के साथ कोच पर भी निशाना साधा.

From 2021, Indian Batters with most runs in first 20 balls in IPL:



Sanju Samson- 643 Runs, Avg 40, SR 140.

Rahul Tripathi- 597 Runs, Avg 40, SR 147.

Prithvi Shaw- 587 Runs, Avg 42, SR 161.



None of them made it to T20WC Squad this year, we literally learnt nothing from last WC. — JoeCricket_ (@Joecricket_) November 19, 2022

Rishabh Pant dismissed for 6 from 13 balls

Don't worry he will be form when he get 100 more matches .. long live Rishabh pant



Biggest fraud Motu pant🤬🤬

Feeling sad for sanju samson 🥲#sanjusamson desvers better#INDvsNZ #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/FyoLDsLz3N — Sameer Prajapati (@SameerP14178298) November 20, 2022

I don't know about Viv Richards and Don Bradman



In current era i know only @IamSanjuSamson



Samson by Name Samson by nature 🔥🔥#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/Q82RSm5VHH — Cricket talk (@talkcricket007) November 17, 2022

Even rain gods are unhappy today with the exclusion of Sanju Samson from the playing 11 and crying tears of pain after seeing quota player Pant's batting.😢😢#INDvsNZ#NZvIND#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/4GPT6VS1Lj — falling st7r (@i_Falling_Star) November 20, 2022

After 2 years, They will say Sanju is 30 and he is not fit into T20 team..



Injustice continues...#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/nmBH7kMucd — Madiyan (@maDiyan_) November 20, 2022

Honestly want Newzealand to win today and I will be glad if Indian top-order and middle-order wickets collapse.



Dirty politics from @BCCI

even after the world cup lesson.



We feel for you Sanju Samson 💔#SanjuSamson #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/1F5Arh9hwD — R O M E O (@romeyo369) November 20, 2022

Once again Sanju Samson faces the axe. But, fans cheering for him from the stands #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/sve0Sn1d4B — Davoz13 (@SreejithJoseph) November 20, 2022

आपको बता दें कि भारत ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 20 ओवर में सूर्यकुमार यादव के नाबाद 111 रन की बदौलत 191 रन बनाए. न्यूजीलैंड की ओर से आखिरी ओवर में टिम साउदी ने हैट्रिक लिया.

