PSL Fastest Hundred: पाकिस्तान को मिला एक और खतरनाक बल्लेबाज, 36 गेंदों में ठोक दिया शतक

𝙁𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 100 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙃𝘽𝙇𝙋𝙎𝙇 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙐𝙎𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙆𝙃𝘼𝙉 🕺🏻🤩



His Skipper is happy, his team is happy, HE IS HAPPY! #HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #QGvMS pic.twitter.com/QnY94Gv62w