सिडनी में Steve Smith ने किया एक और कारनामा, इस मामले में वॉटसन और हसी जैसे दिग्गजों को भी छोड़ा पीछे

Steve Smith Intl Career So Far



Matches: 288

Inns: 328

Runs: 14000

Average: 49.46

50s/100s: 68/40



Only the 9th Australian to 14K Intl runs & Smudge is the quickest ever to 14K - remarkable considering he started his career as bowling allrounder 💯 True legend @stevesmith49 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/11FNCvqgkA