Arjun Tendulkar को प्लेयर आफ द मैच का मेडल पहनाते हुए भावुक हुए पापा सचिन, देखें यह प्यारा वीडियो

"At least there's a wicket in our family now." 😝 - Sachin Tendulkar



It's an awww-filled content day - Arjun receives his POTM 🎖️ from his father. 🥹💙 #OneFamily #SRHvMI #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @sachin_rt MI TV pic.twitter.com/l03lt1Aw8x