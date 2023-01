Smriti Mandhana और harmanpreet kaur के तूफान में उड़ गई वेस्टइंडीज की टीम, भारत की बेटियों की शानदार जीत 

For her excellent unbeaten 7️⃣4️⃣*(51) in the first innings, vice-captain @mandhana_smriti bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia clinched their second win of the Tri-Series with a 56-run victory over West Indies 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/tNMO0AAnzm#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Y9QoRSLtdS