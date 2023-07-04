Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, got Rs 15000000000 gift from Mukesh Ambani, he is India’s richest man’s…

This actress fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, other..

Tina Dabi, Kanishak Kataria to Ishita Kishore: Meet UPSC exam toppers of last 10 years, where are they posted now

This political drama was rejected by SRK, Aamir; failed despite having 3 stars, director never worked in Bollywood again

Nothing Ear, Ear (a) earbuds with ChatGPT launched in India, price starts at just Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, got Rs 15000000000 gift from Mukesh Ambani, he is India’s richest man’s…

This actress fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, other..

Tina Dabi, Kanishak Kataria to Ishita Kishore: Meet UPSC exam toppers of last 10 years, where are they posted now

10 surreal images of galaxies captured by NASA

Most expensive Mughal monuments

Iron deficiency: 8 foods to prevent anaemia

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

This political drama was rejected by SRK, Aamir; failed despite having 3 stars, director never worked in Bollywood again

This actress fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, other..

Meet actor who worked with Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai, went bankrupt 4 times, drove taxis, cleaned toilets, is now..

Latest News

Updated :

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles to watch out for in Phase 1 of polling

    Meet man, cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, left job after 1 year due to...

    This actor was thrown out of movie set, faced casting couch; now owns Rs 119 crore bungalow, earns Rs 50 crore per film

    Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

    Meet actor who made superhit debut, signed 107 films in one go, Dharmendra, Govinda refused to work with him due to..

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

    In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

    In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

    Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

    From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    MORE
    Advertisement