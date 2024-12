Rahul Gandhi US Visit TMC Leader Shatrughan Sinha Responds To Rahul Gandhi’s US Statement

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: TMC Leader Shatrughan Sinha Responds To Rahul Gandhi’s US Statement On September 9, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha supported Rahul Gandhi's recent statement in the US, asserting that Gandhi's remarks were accurate. Sinha also claimed that the actions Gandhi criticized were originally initiated by PM Modi during the Congress-led administration. This endorsement highlights a significant political alignment and critique in the ongoing discourse. For more details on Sinha's comments and the political context, watch the full video.