Video: Family के साथ Airport पर स्पॉट हुए Pankaj Tripathi
Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi रविवार की सुबह अपनी Wife और दोनों Daughters के साथ Mumbai Airport पर spot हुए. इस दौरान Pankaj Tripathi and Wife Mridula Tripathi traditional dress में spot हुईं.
