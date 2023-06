Poster Controversy In Madhya Pradesh: जानिए क्या है वो पोस्टर वॉर, जिसमें फंसी PhonePay ने कांग्रेस को दी ऐसी चेतावनी

#WATCH | The dirty politics of Congress has come to the fore. Nothing to say after the 'Phonepe' tweet. The public knows that you are blaming others to hide your corruption. FIR has been registered in Burhanpur, Chhindwara and will take action against it: Madhya Pradesh Home… https://t.co/ILXUFhjpEL pic.twitter.com/Eo6blo7C1G