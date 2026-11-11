'मेरी सास बहुत मजबूत महिला हैं, मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा', सोनिया गांधी की किताब पर क्या बोले रॉबर्ट वाड्रा | VIDEO

Sonia Gandhi Book: सोनिया गांधी की किताब 'बिलॉन्गिंग: अ जर्नी ऑफ लव' मार्केट में आ गई है. किताब में सोनिया गांधी ने अपने निजी जीवन और राजनीतिक सफर के कई अनसुने किस्से बताए हैं. सोनिया गांधी की यह किताब हार्पर कॉलिन्स इंडिया ने छापी है. किताब लॉन्च होने के बाद इस पर तमाम तरह के रिएक्शंस आने भी शुरू हो गए हैं. किताब पर सोनिया गांधी के दामाद रॉबर्ट वाड्रा का भी रिएक्शन आया है. रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (Robert Vadra) ने किताब की जमकर तारीख की और इसे प्यार, साहस, हिम्मत और मजबूती की मिसाल बताया. उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी सास के सफर और उनके संघर्षों पर गर्व है.

न्यूज एजेंसी PTI को दिये इंटरव्यू में रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने कहा, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' को जिस तरह का रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है, उससे वह बेहद खुश हैं. उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं अपनी सास को दिल से बहुत-बहुत बधाई देना चाहता हूं. मुझे उन पर बहुत गर्व है. उन्होंने हर मुश्किल परिस्थिति में जिस तरह हिम्मत और मजबूती दिखाई है, वह काबिल-ए-तारीफ है. मुझे लगता है कि वह हमेशा प्यार, भारत के प्रति अपने समर्पण और देश के लिए अपनी प्रतिबद्धता के साथ अपनी बात रखती हैं.'

वाड्रा ने कहा, 'उन्होंने जिंदगी में बहुत कुछ झेला है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद वह हमेशा मजबूती से खड़ी रही हैं. अपने विचारों और सिद्धांतों पर उनका भरोसा हमेशा कायम रहा है. मैं जानता हूं कि उन्हें अपने पति से कितना प्यार था. उन्हीं के लिए उन्होंने बहुत कुछ छोड़ा और भारत आईं. यहां आकर उन्होंने भारतीय संस्कृति और यहां के माहौल को समझा और खुद को इसके अनुरूप ढाला. मेरी सास बहुत मजबूत महिला हैं. मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा है.'

उन्होंने कहा, 'दुर्भाग्य से, जब उन्होंने बेहद मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में अपने पति को खोया, तो उस घटना ने भी उन्हें और मजबूत बनाया. उन्होंने समझा कि उन्हें देश के लिए, अपने परिवार से मिले संस्कारों के लिए और कांग्रेस पार्टी को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए मजबूती से खड़े रहना है. यह किताब मुझे भी भेंट की गई है. वह कल ही मेरे घर आईं और उन्होंने खुद मुझे यह किताब दी. इसके लिए मैं उनका आभारी हूं. साथ ही, मैं उन सभी लोगों का भी शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहता हूं जो इस किताब को पढ़ना चाहते हैं और इसे इतना प्यार दे रहे हैं.'



VIDEO | Businessman Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra), who is the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, expresses his feelings on release of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', and is overwhelmed with the response the memoir is getting. He says, "I would definitely give a big congratulation to my mother-in-law, because I am so proud of her, and offer strength and resilience, and, I think she always speaks out of love, the commitment she has for India and always has had, and, you know, no matter what she's been through, she stands tall, with her commitment and her own strength and her own beliefs. I know the love for her husband that she's had, for who she actually, gave up everything and she came to India and, obviously, learnt how to relate to everything in India, and, having a very strong mother-in-law, but also learning a lot from her, and also I said that unfortunately when she lost her husband in a very difficult situation, I think that again made her understand that she has to stand strong and, you know, for the country, for what she had learned from the family as well as taking the Congress ahead... So, yeah, I mean to present it to me. So, she came over yesterday and she delivered it to me and gave it to me. So, obviously, I am very thankful to people and, you know, everybody wanting to read it..." #SoniaGandhiBook #BelongingAJourneyOfLove