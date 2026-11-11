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Milk Price Hike: मदर डेयरी के बाद अमूल दूध भी महंगा, 4 रुपये प्रति लीटर तक का इजाफा, जानें कब से लागू होंगे रेट

Milk Price Hike: मदर डेयरी के बाद अमूल दूध भी महंगा, 4 रुपये प्रति लीटर तक का इजाफा, जानें कब से लागू होंगे रेट

'मेरी सास बहुत मजबूत महिला हैं, मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा', सोनिया गांधी की किताब पर क्या बोले रॉबर्ट वाड्रा | VIDEO

'मेरी सास बहुत मजबूत महिला हैं, मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा', सोनिया गांधी की किताब पर क्या बोले रॉबर्ट वाड्रा | VIDEO

4 करोड़ से ज्यादा के बिके टिकट, हांगकांग में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आएगी रामायण की सुनामी! दंगल के रिकॉर्ड पर नजर

4 करोड़ से ज्यादा के बिके टिकट, हांगकांग में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आएगी रामायण की सुनामी! दंगल के रिकॉर्ड पर नजर

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Photos: फिल्मी अंदाज में अर्शदीप सिंह ने GF समरीन कौर को किया प्रपोज, जल्द करेंगे शादी!

33 किलो की ड्रेस, 1.8 किलो का ताज.... यश के रावण लुक के पीछे छिपी है कड़ी मेहनत, डिजाइनर ने किया खुलासा

33 किलो की ड्रेस, 1.8 किलो का ताज.... यश के रावण लुक के पीछे छिपी है कड़ी मेहनत, डिजाइनर ने किया खुलासा

'कोई जो मर्जी बोले, मैं जरूर आऊंगा...' इंदौर कॉन्सर्ट रद्द होने की खबरों पर सिंगर दिलजीत दोसांझ ने तोड़ी चुप्पी 

'कोई जो मर्जी बोले, मैं जरूर आऊंगा...' इंदौर कॉन्सर्ट रद्द होने की खबरों पर सिंगर दिलजीत दोसांझ ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

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'मेरी सास बहुत मजबूत महिला हैं, मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा', सोनिया गांधी की किताब पर क्या बोले रॉबर्ट वाड्रा | VIDEO

Sonia Gandhi Book: रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (Robert Vadra) ने सोनिया गांधी की किताब की जमकर तारीख की और इसे प्यार, साहस, हिम्मत और मजबूती की मिसाल बताया. उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी सास के सफर और उनके संघर्षों पर गर्व है.

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Parinay Kumar

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 05:24 PM IST

'मेरी सास बहुत मजबूत महिला हैं, मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा', सोनिया गांधी की किताब पर क्या बोले रॉबर्ट वाड्रा | VIDEO

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी सास सोनिया गांधी पर गर्व है. (ANI File Photo)

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Sonia Gandhi Book: सोनिया गांधी की किताब 'बिलॉन्गिंग: अ जर्नी ऑफ लव' मार्केट में आ गई है. किताब में सोनिया गांधी ने अपने निजी जीवन और राजनीतिक सफर के कई अनसुने किस्से बताए हैं. सोनिया गांधी की यह किताब हार्पर कॉलिन्स इंडिया ने छापी है. किताब लॉन्च होने के बाद इस पर तमाम तरह के रिएक्शंस आने भी शुरू हो गए हैं. किताब पर सोनिया गांधी के दामाद रॉबर्ट वाड्रा का भी रिएक्शन आया है. रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (Robert Vadra) ने किताब की जमकर तारीख की और इसे प्यार, साहस, हिम्मत और मजबूती की मिसाल बताया. उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी सास के सफर और उनके संघर्षों पर गर्व है.

'मुझे उन पर गर्व है'

न्यूज एजेंसी PTI को दिये इंटरव्यू में रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने कहा, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' को जिस तरह का रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है, उससे वह बेहद खुश हैं. उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं अपनी सास को दिल से बहुत-बहुत बधाई देना चाहता हूं. मुझे उन पर बहुत गर्व है. उन्होंने हर मुश्किल परिस्थिति में जिस तरह हिम्मत और मजबूती दिखाई है, वह काबिल-ए-तारीफ है. मुझे लगता है कि वह हमेशा प्यार, भारत के प्रति अपने समर्पण और देश के लिए अपनी प्रतिबद्धता के साथ अपनी बात रखती हैं.'

हमेशा मजबूती से खड़ी रहीं

वाड्रा ने कहा, 'उन्होंने जिंदगी में बहुत कुछ झेला है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद वह हमेशा मजबूती से खड़ी रही हैं. अपने विचारों और सिद्धांतों पर उनका भरोसा हमेशा कायम रहा है. मैं जानता हूं कि उन्हें अपने पति से कितना प्यार था. उन्हीं के लिए उन्होंने बहुत कुछ छोड़ा और भारत आईं. यहां आकर उन्होंने भारतीय संस्कृति और यहां के माहौल को समझा और खुद को इसके अनुरूप ढाला. मेरी सास बहुत मजबूत महिला हैं. मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा है.'  

मुझे अपनी सास पर गर्व  

  • सोनिया गांधी की किताब को हार्पर कॉलिन्स इंडिया ने प्रकाशित किया है.
  • रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने किताब की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि उन्हें अपनी सास पर गर्व है.
  • वाड्रा ने सोनिया गांधी के सफर को प्यार, साहस, हिम्मत और मजबूती की मिसाल बताया.
  • सोनिया गांधी ने जिंदगी में कई मुश्किलों का सामना किया, लेकिन हमेशा मजबूती से खड़ी रहीं.
  • वाड्रा ने डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह को प्रधानमंत्री बनाने के फैसले को समझदारी भरा कदम बताया.
  • BJP नेताओं से किताब पढ़ने की अपील करते हुए वाड्रा ने कहा कि सोनिया गांधी से उन्हें सीखना चाहिए.

कल ही उन्होंने मुझे किताब भेंट की

उन्होंने कहा, 'दुर्भाग्य से, जब उन्होंने बेहद मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में अपने पति को खोया, तो उस घटना ने भी उन्हें और मजबूत बनाया. उन्होंने समझा कि उन्हें देश के लिए, अपने परिवार से मिले संस्कारों के लिए और कांग्रेस पार्टी को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए मजबूती से खड़े रहना है. यह किताब मुझे भी भेंट की गई है. वह कल ही मेरे घर आईं और उन्होंने खुद मुझे यह किताब दी. इसके लिए मैं उनका आभारी हूं. साथ ही, मैं उन सभी लोगों का भी शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहता हूं जो इस किताब को पढ़ना चाहते हैं और इसे इतना प्यार दे रहे हैं.'
 

हमेशा मेरा सपोर्ट किया

न्यूज एजेंसी ANI से बात करते हुए रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने एनफोर्समेंट डायरेक्टरेट (ED) की पूछताछ के दौरान सोनिया गांधी के सपोर्ट को भी याद किया. उन्होंने कहा कि उन पर झूठे आरोप लगाए गए और बार-बार समन भेजकर परेशान किया गया. हर बार जब मैं पूछताछ से लौटा, तो मेरी सास मेरा इंतजार कर रही होती थीं कि मैं कैसा हूं? उनके अनुभव से मुझे काफी मदद मिली और इससे मुझे किसी भी झूठी चीज से निपटने की ताकत मिली.

PM पद ठुकराने के फैसले का बचाव

2004 के लोकसभा चुनावों के बाद प्रधानमंत्री पद ठुकराने के उनके फैसले का बचाव करते हुए वाड्रा ने कहा कि वह राजनीतिक सत्ता नहीं चाहती थीं. उन्होंने कहा, 'लोगों ने इसमें अच्छाई देखी कि वह किसी पद के पीछे नहीं भाग रही हैं. उन्हें सत्ता में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं है. वह बस चाहती हैं कि देश सेक्युलर रहे और हम एक साथ एक अच्छे समाज के रूप में आगे बढ़े. डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह को नॉमिनेट करना 'एक बहुत ही समझदारी भरा फैसला' था.  

 


BJP नेताओं को सलाह

BJP नेताओं से इस किताब को पढ़ने की अपील करते हुए वाड्रा ने कहा, 'मैं कहूंगा कि BJP के लोगों को मिसेज गांधी से सीखना चाहिए. उन्हें खुले दिमाग से किताब पढ़नी चाहिए. वह एक स्टेट्समैन की तरह हैं और वह कई लोगों के लिए एक मेंटर की तरह हैं. उन्होंने आगे कहा, लोगों से इज्ज़त पाने के लिए आपको प्राइम मिनिस्टर होने की ज़रूरत नहीं है. आप कोई पद छोड़ भी सकते हैं. तब भी लोग आपकी इज्जत करेंगे, आपकी बात सुनेंगे अगर आपका विजन देश के लोगों की भलाई के लिए है.'

यह भी पढ़ेंमेनका से अनबन, पहले बेटे को खोने का दर्द, प्रणब मुखर्जी की PM बनने की चाह... सोनिया गांधी की किताब के 10 बड़े खुलासे

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Photos: फिल्मी अंदाज में अर्शदीप सिंह ने GF समरीन कौर को किया प्रपोज, जल्द करेंगे शादी!
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