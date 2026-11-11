'मेरी सास बहुत मजबूत महिला हैं, मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा', सोनिया गांधी की किताब पर क्या बोले रॉबर्ट वाड्रा | VIDEO

भारत
Sonia Gandhi Book: रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (Robert Vadra) ने सोनिया गांधी की किताब की जमकर तारीख की और इसे प्यार, साहस, हिम्मत और मजबूती की मिसाल बताया. उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी सास के सफर और उनके संघर्षों पर गर्व है.
Sonia Gandhi Book: सोनिया गांधी की किताब 'बिलॉन्गिंग: अ जर्नी ऑफ लव' मार्केट में आ गई है. किताब में सोनिया गांधी ने अपने निजी जीवन और राजनीतिक सफर के कई अनसुने किस्से बताए हैं. सोनिया गांधी की यह किताब हार्पर कॉलिन्स इंडिया ने छापी है. किताब लॉन्च होने के बाद इस पर तमाम तरह के रिएक्शंस आने भी शुरू हो गए हैं. किताब पर सोनिया गांधी के दामाद रॉबर्ट वाड्रा का भी रिएक्शन आया है. रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (Robert Vadra) ने किताब की जमकर तारीख की और इसे प्यार, साहस, हिम्मत और मजबूती की मिसाल बताया. उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी सास के सफर और उनके संघर्षों पर गर्व है.
न्यूज एजेंसी PTI को दिये इंटरव्यू में रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने कहा, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' को जिस तरह का रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है, उससे वह बेहद खुश हैं. उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं अपनी सास को दिल से बहुत-बहुत बधाई देना चाहता हूं. मुझे उन पर बहुत गर्व है. उन्होंने हर मुश्किल परिस्थिति में जिस तरह हिम्मत और मजबूती दिखाई है, वह काबिल-ए-तारीफ है. मुझे लगता है कि वह हमेशा प्यार, भारत के प्रति अपने समर्पण और देश के लिए अपनी प्रतिबद्धता के साथ अपनी बात रखती हैं.'
वाड्रा ने कहा, 'उन्होंने जिंदगी में बहुत कुछ झेला है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद वह हमेशा मजबूती से खड़ी रही हैं. अपने विचारों और सिद्धांतों पर उनका भरोसा हमेशा कायम रहा है. मैं जानता हूं कि उन्हें अपने पति से कितना प्यार था. उन्हीं के लिए उन्होंने बहुत कुछ छोड़ा और भारत आईं. यहां आकर उन्होंने भारतीय संस्कृति और यहां के माहौल को समझा और खुद को इसके अनुरूप ढाला. मेरी सास बहुत मजबूत महिला हैं. मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा है.'
उन्होंने कहा, 'दुर्भाग्य से, जब उन्होंने बेहद मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में अपने पति को खोया, तो उस घटना ने भी उन्हें और मजबूत बनाया. उन्होंने समझा कि उन्हें देश के लिए, अपने परिवार से मिले संस्कारों के लिए और कांग्रेस पार्टी को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए मजबूती से खड़े रहना है. यह किताब मुझे भी भेंट की गई है. वह कल ही मेरे घर आईं और उन्होंने खुद मुझे यह किताब दी. इसके लिए मैं उनका आभारी हूं. साथ ही, मैं उन सभी लोगों का भी शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहता हूं जो इस किताब को पढ़ना चाहते हैं और इसे इतना प्यार दे रहे हैं.'
VIDEO | Businessman Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra), who is the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, expresses his feelings on release of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', and is overwhelmed with the response the memoir is getting. He says, "I would definitely give a big congratulation to my mother-in-law, because I am so proud of her, and offer strength and resilience, and, I think she always speaks out of love, the commitment she has for India and always has had, and, you know, no matter what she's been through, she stands tall, with her commitment and her own strength and her own beliefs. I know the love for her husband that she's had, for who she actually, gave up everything and she came to India and, obviously, learnt how to relate to everything in India, and, having a very strong mother-in-law, but also learning a lot from her, and also I said that unfortunately when she lost her husband in a very difficult situation, I think that again made her understand that she has to stand strong and, you know, for the country, for what she had learned from the family as well as taking the Congress ahead... So, yeah, I mean to present it to me. So, she came over yesterday and she delivered it to me and gave it to me. So, obviously, I am very thankful to people and, you know, everybody wanting to read it..." #SoniaGandhiBook #BelongingAJourneyOfLove— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2026
न्यूज एजेंसी ANI से बात करते हुए रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने एनफोर्समेंट डायरेक्टरेट (ED) की पूछताछ के दौरान सोनिया गांधी के सपोर्ट को भी याद किया. उन्होंने कहा कि उन पर झूठे आरोप लगाए गए और बार-बार समन भेजकर परेशान किया गया. हर बार जब मैं पूछताछ से लौटा, तो मेरी सास मेरा इंतजार कर रही होती थीं कि मैं कैसा हूं? उनके अनुभव से मुझे काफी मदद मिली और इससे मुझे किसी भी झूठी चीज से निपटने की ताकत मिली.
2004 के लोकसभा चुनावों के बाद प्रधानमंत्री पद ठुकराने के उनके फैसले का बचाव करते हुए वाड्रा ने कहा कि वह राजनीतिक सत्ता नहीं चाहती थीं. उन्होंने कहा, 'लोगों ने इसमें अच्छाई देखी कि वह किसी पद के पीछे नहीं भाग रही हैं. उन्हें सत्ता में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं है. वह बस चाहती हैं कि देश सेक्युलर रहे और हम एक साथ एक अच्छे समाज के रूप में आगे बढ़े. डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह को नॉमिनेट करना 'एक बहुत ही समझदारी भरा फैसला' था.
#WATCH | Delhi: On CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', her son-in-law, businessman Robert Vadra, says, "I am very proud of my mother-in-law. Her life, her experience, my relationship with her, what I have learnt from her, how she takes care of everything and definitely all of that and more, is in the book. Though I will say that I still haven't read the book, I am a proud owner of the book, which I received yesterday from her. She came over and she gave me the book and she wrote a little something for me: "To my son-in-law Robert, with lots of love, your mum-in-law." It's a personal book for me which I am going to definitely read. I know that it has taken her 12 years and a lot of excerpts from her life to put together, basically the truth. Everything in it is true, everything is her real experiences. It is fantastic that she has been able to share it. I am very proud of her because whatever difficulties she had to deal with, she also made some good decisions, strong decisions and she has always had a lot of strength, resilience and energy to deal with everything every day. I think in this book there is a lot of information from heart; there is a lot of love and affection and she has written it from her heart..."— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026
BJP नेताओं से इस किताब को पढ़ने की अपील करते हुए वाड्रा ने कहा, 'मैं कहूंगा कि BJP के लोगों को मिसेज गांधी से सीखना चाहिए. उन्हें खुले दिमाग से किताब पढ़नी चाहिए. वह एक स्टेट्समैन की तरह हैं और वह कई लोगों के लिए एक मेंटर की तरह हैं. उन्होंने आगे कहा, लोगों से इज्ज़त पाने के लिए आपको प्राइम मिनिस्टर होने की ज़रूरत नहीं है. आप कोई पद छोड़ भी सकते हैं. तब भी लोग आपकी इज्जत करेंगे, आपकी बात सुनेंगे अगर आपका विजन देश के लोगों की भलाई के लिए है.'
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