Chirag Paswan ने बीजेपी नेता नित्यानंद राय से की मुलाकात, क्या NDA में होंगे शामिल?

#WATCH | Bihar: After the meeting, Nityanand Rai says, "This is our old home. It is always good when we meet. Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP have worked for the welfare of the people..The opposition unity is due to fear f PM Modi's popularity. Neither do they have a leader nor any… https://t.co/aWqimMu2KT pic.twitter.com/c8M35g0Qvj