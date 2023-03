Karnataka News: भाजपा MLA के ऑफिस में बैठकर उनकी जगह रिश्वत ले रहा था PCS बेटा, रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार, देखें VIDEO

Karnataka #Lokayukta traps #BJP MLA #MadaluVirupakshappa's son #PrashantMadal, Chief accountant #BWSSB while taking bribe of 40 lakhs from a contractor.



He had demanded 81 lakhs...#Karnataka #BJPGOVT #40PercentSarkara #DoubleEngineSarkar pic.twitter.com/lzEn5sh1nH